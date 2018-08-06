Deayon did not participate in Monday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Deayon has missed multiple practices due to the hamstring injury, but is not expected to remain sidelined for an extended period of time. The 24-year-old was competing for the starting role in the slot, and should pick up where he left off if he can get healthy relatively quickly.

