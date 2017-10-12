Play

Deayon was promoted off the Giants' practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie suspended indefinitely, the Giants used the open roster spot to promote Deayon. The cornerback will serve as a depth option in New York until Rodgers-Cromartie is eligible to return to the field.

