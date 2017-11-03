Deayon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Since Janoris Jenkins (suspension) won't be playing Sunday, Deayon could be in for an expanded role if he's able to suit up. The rookie has compiled seven solo tackles in the two games he's played in this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories