Giants' Donte Deayon: Questionable to return Thursday
The Giants have labeled Deayon questionable to return to Thursday's game versus the Redskins due to jaw and forearm injuries.
Deayon went down late in the third quarter. The severity of his injury is not known a this time. He had recorded two solo tackles and a pass defended prior to exiting the game.
