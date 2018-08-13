Deayon (hamstring) did not practice Sunday and has been out for multiple weeks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It seems like the hamstring injury Deayon is currently dealing with is fairly serious, and if he continues to miss practice, the defensive back's chances of starting in the Giants' secondary this season will continue to dwindle. Consider him day-to-day until New York can provide a clearer update on his health.

