Deayon was diagnosed with a broken right forearm after exiting Thursday's 20-10 loss to the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Deayon also injured his jaw in the contest, but the broken forearm is the greater concern for the first-year cornerback, whose season is most likely over. The Boise State product has made four appearances for the Giants in 2017, collecting 10 tackles and one pass breakup.

