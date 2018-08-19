Deayon (hamstring) participated in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

It looks like Deayon still has some work to do before he is back to being a full participant in practice, but he'll likely be looking to get back on the field as soon as possible given that he is currently sitting on the roster bubble. He'll be working towards being healthy enough to play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets.

