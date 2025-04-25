The New York Giants were patient at the quarterback position early in Round 1, instead drafting Abdul Carter. That patience wore off later in the night as they moved up to select Jaxson Dart late in Round 1, making him the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The first takeaway from this move is that we absolutely need a reality show with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Dart in the Giants quarterback room. The second is more positive: the Giants have more floor and upside at the quarterback position than they did before the draft.

Dart is a soon-to-be 22-year-old who threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns last year at Ole Miss. He also ran for more than 1,500 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground in his college career, so he's no statue. Dave Richard wrote Dart's draft profile and noted that his biggest question mark was whether he could play in a pro-style offense. Dave wrote that Dart's accuracy and velocity are both acceptable, if not elite, but had questions about his processing and his ability to deal with pressure.

My expectation entering 2025 is that Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Giants for as long as he is healthy. The only redraft format that I would draft Dart is Superflex, and even then he is a low-end QB3. In Dynasty, Dart is a high-end QB3, coming in at QB27 in my initial rankings. While the Giants did trade a pair of third round picks to move up and grab him, I have little confidence that Dart is actually going to get a chance to start in 2026 unless he impresses in 2025. And I am not currently projecting him to start in 2025.

What does this mean for the rest of the Giants?

There is a non-zero chance that Dart doesn't mean anything at all for the 2025 Giants. But that's not the whole story. His presence is a threat to Wilson's security as the starter and Winston's upside as a backup. But that also means a higher floor for the offense as a whole, specifically Malik Nabers and whoever starts at running back. With these three quarterbacks you can virtually guarantee the best quarterback play the Giants have had in the last five years. One of the three quarterbacks won't be terrible. One of the three quarterbacks may be awesome. Nabers should have noticeably better quarterback play than he did in his impressive rookie season and the offense should be closer to average than bad, no matter how many games Dart starts.