Giants' Dravon Askew-Henry: Inks NFL deal
Askew-Henry signed a two-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Askew-Henry racked up 11 tackles and six pass breakups in five games for New York's XFL team in the league's shortened season. The 23-year-old is the cousin of former standout Darrelle Revis, and he'll look to secure a depth role in the secondary for the Giants in 2020.
