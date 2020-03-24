Play

Askew-Henry signed a two-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Askew-Henry racked up 11 tackles and six pass breakups in five games for New York's XFL team in the league's shortened season. The 23-year-old is the cousin of former standout Darrelle Revis, and he'll look to secure a depth role in the secondary for the Giants in 2020.

