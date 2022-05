The Giants signed Miller as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Miller finished his final campaign at Maine with 39 receptions for 684 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants are set to bring back Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton. Plus, they drafted Wan'Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 Draft, so Miller is likely a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster.