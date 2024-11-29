Lock completed 21 of 32 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and added four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

Lock got his sought-after chance for a start with Tommy DeVito (forearm) sidelined, but the veteran signal-caller ultimately produced middling results with his Thanksgiving opportunity. Lock's afternoon did start off in promising fashion, as he led a 13-play, 70-yard march on the Giants' first possession that culminated with a Tyrone Tracy touchdown run. However, Lock threw a pick-six on the next drive and subsequently lost a fumble on the first possession of the second half, which led to another Cowboys score. Lock did cap off the Giants' last possession of the day with an eight-yard touchdown run, but New York never regained possession. Thursday may have well represented Lock's only starting opportunity for now, considering DeVito should be ready to play by the time a Week 14 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 8 rolls around.