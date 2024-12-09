Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Lock (undisclosed) is undergoing an MRI but remains in line to start Sunday's game against the Ravens, as long as he's able to suit up, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lock was sent for X-rays after New York's 14-11 loss to the Saints in Week 14, a contest in which he completed just 21 of 49 passes for 227 yards and an interception. He did, though, toss a two-point conversion and add 59 rushing yards on five carries. Daboll said Lock emerged from the loss with "a couple bumps and bruises," per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, so there seems to be optimism that he's avoided a more serious injury.