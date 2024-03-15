Lock said Friday that he's been told Daniel Jones (knee) is the Giants' starting quarterback, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

The question likely was asked in response to Seahawks GM John Schneider saying Thursday that he wanted to re-sign Lock but lost out to the Giants because they offered the opportunity to compete for a starting job. Lock seems to be suggesting otherwise, though Jones' recovery from an ACL tear suffered Nov. 5 could make things interesting. Jones' contract is another factor, with a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025 potentially creating a mid/late-season situation like the one we saw in Denver with Russell Wilson in 2023 (Wilson was benched to ensure he'd stay healthy and reduce the dead-cap charge for releasing him in the offseason).