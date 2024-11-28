Lock may not start in place of Tommy DeVito (forearm) in Thursday's game at Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported earlier Wednesday that DeVito was a longshot to play Week 13, Lock became the favorite to draw the start for the Giants on Thursday. Rapoport relays that DeVito underwent an MRI on his right forearm Wednesday to determine if something may have been missed on his initial medical tests, but the quarterback is still scheduled to make the trip to Dallas. The team plans to have DeVito throw before Thursday's game to see if there's less discomfort than there has been the past few days, and if all goes well, he would get the start instead of Lock. Ultimately, a decision on the Giants' plans at quarterback will likely be announced when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes before a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.