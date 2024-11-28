Lock will start Thursday's game at Dallas, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with Tommy DeVito (forearm) inactive as the Giants' emergency third QB.

The will he or won't he situation with DeVito now has been clarified as he deals with a sore right forearm. With DeVito sidelined, Lock will earn his 24th career start but first as a member of the Giants. In the other 23 between the Broncos and Seahawks, Lock averaged 203 yards per game on 60.4 percent passing with a 27:20 TD:INT, rushed 75 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns and fumbled 11 times (four lost).