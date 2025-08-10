Phillips (undisclosed) picked up an injury in Saturday's preseason win over Buffalo and played only three defensive snaps, logging one tackle, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Phillips started the game and brought down Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid after a 10-yard reception on the first drive of the contest. That was the final play Phillips was in for, as Nic Jones replaced him on Buffalo's next offensive series. Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't indicate the nature or severity of Phillips' injury when discussing the issue, so at this point it's hard to ascertain if he's in danger of sitting out the team's next preseason matchup, which is against the Jets next Saturday. If healthy, Phillips is slated to be the Giants' starting slot cornerback this season.