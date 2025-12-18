Phillips (heel) turned in a limited practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Phillips played his typical allotment of snaps in Sunday's loss to the Commanders, so it's unclear when the issue occurred. That he was able to turn in a limited session to begin the week suggests his status for the Giants' Week 16 matchup is not in jeopardy. However, Phillips' participation in practice throughout the rest of the week will be worth monitoring.