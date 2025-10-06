default-cbs-image
Phillips (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Phillips recorded three solo tackles, while playing 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints, and he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full practice before Thursday's matchup with the Eagles at home.

