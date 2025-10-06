Giants' Dru Phillips: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Phillips recorded three solo tackles, while playing 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints, and he may have left the contest a little worse for wear. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full practice before Thursday's matchup with the Eagles at home.
More News
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Picks off Herbert in win•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Notches two defensed passes Week 3•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Shines with INT in Week 2•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Participates in practice•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Dinged-up in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Flashes talent in rookie campaign•