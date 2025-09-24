Giants' Dru Phillips: Notches two defensed passes Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips finished Sunday's loss to Kansas City with five tackles (four solo) and two defensed passes.
Phillips recorded two defensed passes for the second straight week. He's up to four pass defenses on the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the league. Phillips also has 20 tackles through three weeks.
More News
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Shines with INT in Week 2•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Participates in practice•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Dinged-up in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Flashes talent in rookie campaign•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Good to go for Week 16•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Logs limited session Wednesday•