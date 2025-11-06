Giants' Dru Phillips: Nursing calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Phillips likely injured his calf during the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers, when he played 21 snaps (19 on defense, two on special teams) while logging one solo tackle. He had his practice snaps managed Wednesday, but he'll have two more chances to log a full practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
