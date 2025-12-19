Phillips (heel) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, Phillips has moved past his heel injury in time to suit up for Sunday's matchup. The second-year pro from Kentucky has appeared in all 14 of the Giants' games this season, recording 54 total tackles and 12 passes defensed, including two interceptions. He's expected to serve as the team's top slot corner in Week 16.