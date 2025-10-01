Giants' Dru Phillips: Picks off Herbert in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips recorded two solo tackles and four passes defensed, including an interception, in the Giants' 21-18 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Phillips came up big for the team in their first win of the season, as his interception of Justin Herbert in the third quarter set up a Giants touchdown. He has now racked up 22 tackles (17 solo) and two interceptions over the first four games of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Notches two defensed passes Week 3•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Shines with INT in Week 2•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Participates in practice•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Dinged-up in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Flashes talent in rookie campaign•
-
Giants' Dru Phillips: Good to go for Week 16•