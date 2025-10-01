default-cbs-image
Phillips recorded two solo tackles and four passes defensed, including an interception, in the Giants' 21-18 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Phillips came up big for the team in their first win of the season, as his interception of Justin Herbert in the third quarter set up a Giants touchdown. He has now racked up 22 tackles (17 solo) and two interceptions over the first four games of the season.

