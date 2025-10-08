Phillips (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, Phillips has moved past his hip injury in time to face the Eagles on Thursday. The Kentucky product has appeared in all five of the Giants' games this season, recording 25 total tackles and eight passes defended, including two interceptions. Now cleared to play, he's expected to serve as the team's top slot corner in the Week 6 divisional matchup.