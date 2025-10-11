Phillips recorded three tackles (two solo) and recovered a fumble in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.

Phillips began the week nursing a hip injury, but he avoided an injury designation and managed to play 49 of 57 defensive snaps. He recovered a fumble midway through the fourth quarter, ending any limited hopes of a comeback for the Eagles. Phillips has been busy in coverage to begin the year, logging eight passes defensed and two interceptions across six games.