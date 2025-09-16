Phillips registered 11 tackles (eight solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Phillips finished second on New York in stops behind Paulson Adebo (13). Phillips also accounted for the Giants' only pickoff in the contest with he intercepted Dak Prescott on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb on the second play of the third quarter. The interception was the second of Phillips' career