Ihenacho will be sidelined for the Giants' season opener due to a hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports.

After logging 10 starts with the Redskins in 2016, Ihenacho signed with the Giants in May. He presumably sustained the injury at a recent practice. There is no current timetable for his return. The 28-year-old is competing for a role providing depth at free safety, so it will be advantageous for him to return sooner than later.