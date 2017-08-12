Play

Ihenacho will be sidelined for the Giants' season opener due to a hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of USA Today reports.

After logging 10 starts with the Redskins in 2016, Ihenacho signed with the Giants in May. He presumably sustained the injury at a recent practice. There is no current timetable for his return. The 28-year-old is competing for a role providing depth at free safety, so it will be advantageous for him to return sooner than later.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories