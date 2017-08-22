Giants' Duke Ihenacho: Participated in preseason contest
Ihenacho (hamstring) was back in the lineup for Monday's preseason contest with Cleveland, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Going into his sixth year, Ihenacho has always been a depth safety, and that isn't changing this year. He's healthy again, though, and should be expected to be a significant special-teams contributor.
