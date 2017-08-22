Play

Ihenacho (hamstring) was back in the lineup for Monday's preseason contest with Cleveland, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

Going into his sixth year, Ihenacho has always been a depth safety, which isn't changing this year. He's healthy again, however, and should be expected to be a significant special-teams contributor.

