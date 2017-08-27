Giants' Duke Ihenacho: Will not return due to injury
Ihenacho (knee) is out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.
Ihenacho has been vying for a special-teams spot on the Week 1 roster. If this injury turns out to be serious, though, it's unlikely the Giants keep him around.
More News
-
Giants' Duke Ihenacho: Participates in preseason contest•
-
Giants' Duke Ihenacho: Out for preseason opener•
-
Giants' Duke Ihenacho: Will sign with Giants•
-
Redskins' Duke Ihenacho: Will re-sign with Redskins•
-
Redskins' Duke Ihenacho: Will play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Duke Ihenacho: Suffers concussion against Bengals•
-
Chiefs expectations sans Hunt
The debates over Spencer Ware and Kareem Hunt may have been decided by an injury. Heath Cummings...
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...