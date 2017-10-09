Harris will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his foot, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Harris was one of four Giants receivers to exit Sunday's loss to the Chargers early due to injury, and like top wideout Odell Beckham (ankle), he'll need surgery that will more than likely spell an end to his season. The 30-year-old Harris provided most of his value to the Giants as a returner on special teams and only saw light snaps as a slot man on offense, but his absence nonetheless looms large for an injury-battered receiving corps. The Giants are set to promote Travis Rudolph from the practice squad to address the void in the slot and on kick returns, with Harris expected to be placed on injured reserve later in the week in a corresponding move.