Harris (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, James Kratch of NJ.com reports.

Harris exited Tuesday's practice with a "dinged" shoulder, and -- as expected -- the injury didn't turn out to be very serious. The return specialist should be good to go moving forward.

