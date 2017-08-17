Giants' Dwayne Harris: Held out of practice Thursday
Harris was held out of Thursday's practice due to upper body soreness.
It's unclear what the exact issue with Harris is but it isn't thought to be serious at this time. The team has given no indication of Harris being in danger of missing their next preseason contest, Monday against the Browns.
