Harris hurt his shoulder in Tuesday's practice and did not return.

Harris is designated as a return specialist with the Giants, having only made one lone catch -- a 13-yard touchdown reception -- in 2016. Sitting out the rest of practice is likely more of a precautionary measure than anything, but still keep an eye on Harris as he eases his way back onto the practice field.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories