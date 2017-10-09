Giants' Dwayne Harris: Officially placed on IR
Harris (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Harris' placement on IR comes as no surprise after the receiver was ruled out for the season due to a fractured foot he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Harris is set to undergo surgery Tuesday with the expectation that he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2018 campaign.
