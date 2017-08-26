Giants' Dwayne Harris: Remains sidelined Saturday
Harris (upper body) isn't playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
Harris has been out for almost two weeks now with a vague injury to his upper body. It isn't clear when he'll be back on the field.
