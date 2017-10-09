Harris is out for the year after fracturing his foot Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harris was one of four Giants wideouts to go down Sunday, but the first to be ruled out for any length of time -- although Odell Beckham (ankle) is likely facing an extended absence as well. Considering he was the team's primary return man on both punts and kickoffs, Harris' absence will certainly be felt going forward. However, it isn't clear who will take over at those spots since Beckham was next in line to return punts while Sterling Shepard (ankle) -- who also exited Sunday's game with an injury of his own --- was the second-string kick returner.