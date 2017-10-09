Giants' Dwayne Harris: Season over
Harris is out for the year after fracturing his foot Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harris was one of four Giants wideouts to go down Sunday, but the first to be ruled out for any length of time -- although Odell Beckham (ankle) is likely facing an extended absence as well. Considering he was the team's primary return man on both punts and kickoffs, Harris' absence will certainly be felt going forward. However, it isn't clear who will take over at those spots since Beckham was next in line to return punts while Sterling Shepard (ankle) -- who also exited Sunday's game with an injury of his own --- was the second-string kick returner.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...