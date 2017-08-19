Giants' Dwayne Harris: Won't play Monday vs. Browns
Harris (upper body) will be sidelined for Monday's preseason matchup against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Harris, who was held out of Thursday's practice due to upper body soreness, is seemingly still dealing with significant pain. While the issue didn't have many indications of being serious, the fact that he'll be sidelined for Monday's matchup could be a cause for concern.
