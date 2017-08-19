Play

Harris (upper body) is expected to sit out Monday's preseason matchup against the Browns, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.

Harris, who was held out of Thursday's practice due to upper body soreness, continues to deal with the issue. While not believed to be serious, the fact he'll be sidelined Monday could be a cause for concern.

