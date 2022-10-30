The Giants activated Smith (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Citak of the team's official site reports.
Smith was designated to return from IR and returned to practice Wednesday, marking his first football action since suffering a lower-leg injury at the end of August. The Giants didn't waste any time adding the second-year linebacker to the active roster, so they presumably will get Smith involved during Sunday's matchup, though it's possible he operates primarily on special teams during his season debut.