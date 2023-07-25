Smith (Achilles) was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Smith ended last season on IR, and had only appeared in 13 contests since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the Northern Iowa product will revert to injured reserve, where he'll be forced to stay for the 2023 campaign unless he can reach an injury settlement with the Giants.