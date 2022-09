Smith (lower leg) was placed on the Gaints' injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Smith has been sidelined since suffering a right leg injury during practice in mid-August, and he will now open the regular season on IR for the second-straight year. As a result, the 2021 fourth-round pick, who collected eight tackles over eight games during his rookie season, will be forced to sit out at least the first four games of the 2022 campaign.