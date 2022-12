Smith (Achilles) is slated to miss the rest of the 2022-23 season after being placed on injured reserve, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Smith is now set to receive season-ending surgery next week on a nagging bone spur by his Achilles/heel. The Giants have since signed Ryder Anderson from the practice squad to their active roster in a corresponding move, but Smith will now aim to make a full recovery heading into the 2023-24 campaign.