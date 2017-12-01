Giants' Eli Apple: Added to injury report
Apple was added to the Giants' injury report Friday with a hip issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Apple has been away from the team periodically throughout the last two weeks following his mother's recent brain surgery, but his inactive statuses in Weeks 11 and 12 were at least partially influenced by his poor effort and performance during the team's Nov. 15 loss to the 49ers, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Per Brian Heyman of the New York Post, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulou said Thursday that Apple was "back in the fold" and would play Sunday, but that no longer appears to be a given in light of the second-year player's injury. If Apple is once again inactive, the Giants could ask slot corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to play on the outside with Ross Cockrell more often.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.