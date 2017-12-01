Apple was added to the Giants' injury report Friday with a hip issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Apple has been away from the team periodically throughout the last two weeks following his mother's recent brain surgery, but his inactive statuses in Weeks 11 and 12 were at least partially influenced by his poor effort and performance during the team's Nov. 15 loss to the 49ers, according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Per Brian Heyman of the New York Post, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulou said Thursday that Apple was "back in the fold" and would play Sunday, but that no longer appears to be a given in light of the second-year player's injury. If Apple is once again inactive, the Giants could ask slot corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to play on the outside with Ross Cockrell more often.