Apple (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Apple missed the last two games with a groin injury, but with the defensive back returning to participating fully in practices after being limited all last week, it looks like he should be good to go Sunday in Carolina. Apple will take over his role as a starter in the secondary while both B.W. Webb and Donte Deayon return to taking on lighter workloads.

