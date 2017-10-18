Giants' Eli Apple: Defends three passes in win
Apple logged three passes defended to go along with five solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Apple matched his season total for passes defended in the outing. He did all his damage in 78 defensive snaps (96.0 percent). The 22-year-old should continue to present problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season goes on.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...