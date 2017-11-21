Giants' Eli Apple: Expected back for Thanksgiving game
Apple (personal) is expected to rejoin the Giants and play Thursday against the Redskins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
The Giants made Apple inactive last week after he was away from the team to be with his mother, who was recovering from brain surgery. With Apple indicating Tuesday that his mother has been discharged from the hospital and is faring well in her recovery, it looks like the second-year cornerback will be ready to reclaim his starting role on the outside opposite Janoris Jenkins.
