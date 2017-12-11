Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said that he's optimistic Apple (hip/back), who was inactive for Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys, will play Week 15 against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. "That's the hope," Spagnuolo said. "The decision [to deactivate Apple on Sunday] was because he just didn't get enough reps during the week. He's going to be ready to go next week, and hopefully we're up and running."

Apple hasn't taken the field in more than a month, and it's evident that injury isn't the only reason behind his four consecutive inactive statuses. In the report, Raanan notes that the cornerback's behavior in the locker room has aggravated teammates and others within the organization, with the 2016 No. 10 overall pick getting called out for a lack of effort during the Giants' Nov. 12 to the then-winless 49ers. With the Giants firing general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo earlier this month, it's possible that Apple won't be viewed a part of the team's long-term plans when a new regime takes over in 2018.