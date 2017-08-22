Apple (ankle) should be back in the lineup soon, Tom Rock of Newsday.com reports.

The Giants' defensive backs are banged up badly now, with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh), Valentino Blake (back) and Michael Hunter (concussion) all sitting out. Once healthy, Apple will have an opportunity to show the strides he has made since his rookie campaign. Still, expect the Giants to treat lightly with the 2016 first-round pick to ensure he's ready to go for the regular season.