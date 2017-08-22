Giants' Eli Apple: Expected back soon
Apple (ankle) should be back in the lineup soon, Tom Rock of Newsday.com reports.
The Giants' defensive backs are banged up badly now, with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (thigh), Valentino Blake (back) and Michael Hunter (concussion) all sitting out. Once healthy, Apple will have an opportunity to show the strides he has made since his rookie campaign. Still, expect the Giants to treat lightly with the 2016 first-round pick to ensure he's ready to go for the regular season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...