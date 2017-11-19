Giants' Eli Apple: Inactive for Sunday
Apple (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Apple didn't practice Thursday and Friday as his mother was having brain surgery. The second-year pro continues to stay out of the lineup as he tends to this family matter, and although there's no clear timeline for his return, Apple's long-term availability isn't in jeopardy.
