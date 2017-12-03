Giants' Eli Apple: Inactive for Week 13
Apple (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Apple was held out of the Giants' past two games, largely due to the coaching staff's dissatisfaction with his play and attitude along with his lack of practice time while he was away from the team following his mother's brain surgery. Though Apple has since made amends with the team and his mother is recovering as expected, he cropped up on the injury report Friday with a hip issue that will keep him off the field for the third consecutive week. Look for Ross Cockrell and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to serve as the Giants' starting cornerbacks.
